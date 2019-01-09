The Cavaliers signed McCaw to a two-year offer sheet worth $6 million and the Warriors declined to match.

The NBA will look into the Cavaliers signing and release of Patrick McCaw.

The Cavaliers agreed to a non-guaranteed two-year, $6 million offer sheet with McCaw, who had been a restricted free agent, and the Warriors declined to match. McCaw, however, played in just three games for Cleveland before he was waived Jan. 7.

According to the New York Times, the league will launch a formal review into the matter, per Golden State’s request.

The NBA will launch a formal review into Cleveland’s signing and near-immediate release of restricted free agent Patrick McCaw at the request of Golden State, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 8, 2019

Cleveland could face a fine and lose a future pick depending on the results of the investigation, according to The Mercury News.

McCaw has sought unrestricted free agency, but Cleveland could’ve found it beneficial to take a no-risk flyer on McCaw. If NBA determines a deal was made beforehand, Cavs could face a fine and loss of a 1st-round pick. Per CBA, Cleveland would lose it. It wouldn’t go to Warriors https://t.co/HXgWBXphDE — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 8, 2019

McCaw spent his first two seasons with the Warriors, but held out after their most recent championship run. Golden State was vocal about wanting him back but ultimately declined to match Cleveland’s offer.

At least four teams are reportedly interested in signing McCaw, while the Cavaliers may also want to bring him back.