Lakers, Nets to play preseason games in China

The NBA is headed back to China.

The Lakers and Nets will travel to China later this year for a pair of preseason games ahead of the start of 2019-20, the league announced Monday. The teams will play Oct. 10 in Shanghai and then again in Shenzhen on Oct. 12.

With the visit, Lakers forward Lance Stephenson would boast the most games logged in China by any NBA player after previously representing the Pacers, Clippers and Pelicans.

Similarly, the trip would be the third for Lakers star LeBron James, who played in China in 2007 with the Cavaliers and 2013 with the Heat.

In total, 17 teams have played 26 games in China and Taiwan dating back to 2004.