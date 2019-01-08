Bulls waive Michael Carter-Williams after acquiring him from Rockets

The former NBA Rookie of the Year will now hope to hook up with a new team after being dumped by Houston.

Not even five years removed from being named NBA Rookie of the Year, Michael Carter-Williams is a man without a team.

The Bulls acquired the well-traveled point guard from the Rockets on Monday and immediately waived him before his contract was due to become guaranteed for the season at 5 p.m. ET.

Houston also sent cash to Chicago in the deal and received a conditional second-round pick in return, freeing up salary cap space for the Rockets. The Chicago Tribune reported the conditions on the pick are such that it likely will never be transferred to Houston.

The luxury tax projection for the Rockers will drop from $16.3M to $13.7M, a savings of $2.6M after the Michael Carter-Williams trade to the Bulls. The Rockets will also create a $1.5M trade exception and now have an open roster spot. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 7, 2019

Carter-Williams, 27, was averaging just 9.1 minutes and 4.3 points per game this season, his first in Houston. His next employer will be his sixth NBA team — a remarkable development for a player who was named the league’s top rookie in 2014 after the Sixers selected him with the 11th overall pick out of Syracuse the previous summer.

Carter-Williams has since had stops in Milwaukee, Chicago and Charlotte, his role and production diminishing with each stop.

In addition to Carter-Williams, the Bulls also waived MarShon Brooks on Monday.