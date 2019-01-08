“I don’t think any part of it was confrontational, just a coach to player talk, a player to coach talk,” Butler said.

Jimmy Butler thinks his recent discussion with coach Brett Brown helped the 76ers.

The 29-year-old star “aggressively challenged” Brown during a film session in Portland and some within the organization considered his behavior “disrespectful,” according to a report from ESPN. Butler, however, told reporters Monday the conversation was not “confrontational.”

“I don’t think any part of it was confrontational, just a coach to player talk, a player to coach talk,” Butler said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It just happened to be in front of everybody. I think we got away from it great, and we got better as a team.”

Brown said last weekend the report was “unfair” to Butler and added Monday he doesn’t think the forward did anything wrong.

“I never felt like there was any, what was the word, aggressive?” Brown said. “It was two people talking. … It doesn’t mean that something that is challenging is disrespectful. … I like the dialogue.”

The 76ers acquired Butler from the Timberwolves in mid-November in exchange for a package centered around Dario Saric and Robert Covington. He’s averaging 18 points and 4.7 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game with Philadelphia.

The 76ers will host the Wizards on Tuesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 26-14 record.