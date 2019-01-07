According to an ESPN report, the eighth-year swingman and Memphis have agreed to part ways.

The eighth-year forward and Memphis have agreed to part ways, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Sources with @ESPN_McMahon: Chandler Parsons will leave the Grizzles indefinitely as management and his agent James Dunleavy work to structure a resolution on Parsons’ future with franchise. Sides agreed on separation Sunday. Parsons has been medically cleared since Dec. 21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2019

Parsons has struggled with various injuries throughout his career and has had three knee surgeries in recent years. But, he has been medically cleared since Dec. 21, according to the report.

Memphis signed the Florida product to a staggering four-year, $94 million contract in 2016. Parsons is currently in the third year of the deal and the Grizzlies still owe him $38 million,according to ESPN. He hasn’t averaged double-digit scoring numbers since 2015, when he played for the Mavericks.

So far this season, Parsons has only appeared in three games for the 18-21 Grizzlies, who are currently 11th in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies will play the Pelicans on Monday at 8 p.m. ET in New Orleans.