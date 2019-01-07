The team is listening to potential offers, but no deal is imminent, according to The Athletic.

Enes Kanter could end up wearing a different uniform this season.

Multiple teams have inquired about dealing for the 26-year-old Knicks center, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. The team is listening to potential offers, but no deal is imminent, the report says.

Kanter has had a reduced role with the Knicks as they’ve begun to focus on developing their younger players. He’s averaging 14.4 points and 10.7 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game this season.

Kanter was moved out of New York’s starting lineup and said last week he is working on “staying positive.”

“I don’t know what the situation is,” Kanter said at the time. “I don’t know why they’re shutting me down this early.

“This is too early in the season to shut me down. My goal is to go out there and try to be an All-Star this year. That was my goal. But now, look at the situation. You can’t do anything about it. You’ve got to stay positive. Just got to stay positive.”

New York acquired Kanter from the Thunder as part of the Carmelo Anthony trade in September 2017. He has also played for the Jazz during his eight-year career.

The Knicks will face the Trail Blazers in Portland on Monday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 10-29.