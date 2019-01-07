Kyle Kuzma injury update: Lakers forward (back) out vs. Timberwolves

Kuzma suffered a back injury during the Lakers’ 107-100 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday and missed Friday’s game.

The Lakers will be without forward Kyle Kuzma for at least one more game as he recovers from a back injury.

The 23-year-old forward traveled with the team during its two-game road trip to Minnesota and Dallas after missing Friday’s game, but he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves, according to ESPN.

Kuzma said he does feel improvement after going through his pregame workout. However, the team is being cautious and will give him another day to rest. Los Angeles will to bring him back again Monday in Dallas.

He originally suffered a back injury during the Lakers’ 107-100 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed he had a lower back contusion.

“He got hit somewhere in the game, something happened during the game,” Walton told reporters (via ESPN) after Wednesday’s loss. “You could notice he was starting to limp in those last couple of minutes he was playing. … He said he was fine. They worked on it at halftime and just said, ‘No go.'”

The return of Kuzma would give the injury-riddled Lakers a big boost as they have now fallen to a 21-18 record after losing five of their last seven games.

The second-year forward has averaged 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent from the field.