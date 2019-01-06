Warriors, Kings set 3-point record as Stephen Curry reaches milestone

Curry hit 10 3-pointers Saturday in Sacramento but could have made more had he not been called for traveling after a “Harden stepback.”

Saturday’s battle in California between the Warriors and Kings was an offensive spectacle to say the least.

Golden State and Sacramento combined for an NBA-record 41 3-pointers Saturday during the Warriors’ 127-123 win, marking the first game in league history in which both teams made at least 20 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers and Timberwolves set the previous record of 40 3-pointers in February 2018, though the Warriors and Kings hit 21 and 20 3-pointers, respectively, to surpass the mark.

and with THAT, this game has more made threes than any single game in @NBA history (41) Happened on a Steph #SPLASH💦, of course ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/apSJqbtWGS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 6, 2019

“It’s right there for you to see, right?” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game, via ESPN. “Everybody’s shooting 3s. That was just an incredible offensive display by both teams.”

Warriors star Stephen Curry went 10-for-20 from 3-point range to finish with 42 points, though he could have tallied even more had he not been called for traveling in the fourth quarter after a “Harden stepback,” in reference to Rockets star James Harden’s signature move.

Curry hits the Harden double stepback, called for a travel. Educated guess: looks like Steph uses his hands to tell the ref if he had 13 on his chest he wouldn’t have called it. pic.twitter.com/pTzWaNgrfK — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 6, 2019

Here’s the angle from the Kings broadcast Steph held that 1-3 on his chest all the way to the baseline to make his point about Harden pic.twitter.com/B1jAEI0Nf7 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 6, 2019

“I’ve seen that once or twice. Tried it myself. Obviously they got confused. They knew it was someone else, so they called it,” Curry told reporters after the game. “It was nothing premeditated. It was just step first, step back. I didn’t really create enough space and so I tried a little quick one. Got called for it.”

Still, Curry logged his 11th career game with at least 10 3-pointers and passed Kyle Korver (2,274) for fourth all-time in made 3-pointers. With 2,277, Curry is now just five away from tying Jason Terry (2,282) for third place.

The Warriors (26-14) will next host the Knicks (10-29) on Tuesday, while the Kings (19-20) will continue their homestand against the Magic (17-21) on Monday.