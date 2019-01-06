Kyle Kuzma injury update: Lakers forward travels with team, questionable vs. Timberwolves

Kuzma suffered a back injury during the Lakers’ 107-100 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday and missed Friday’s game.

The Lakers could get forward Kyle Kuzma back from an injury sooner rather than later.

Los Angeles announced the 23-year-old forward will travel with the team during its two-game road trip to Minnesota and Dallas after missing Friday’s game, though he still is listed as questionable against the Timberwolves on Sunday, according to ESPN.

The Lakers say that Kyle Kuzma is making the trip to MIN-DAL but is currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs the Wolves because of his lower back contusion. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 5, 2019

Kuzma originally suffered a back injury during the Lakers’ 107-100 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed he had a lower back contusion.

“He got hit somewhere in the game, something happened during the game,” Walton told reporters (via ESPN) after Wednesday’s loss. “You could notice he was starting to limp in those last couple of minutes he was playing. … He said he was fine. They worked on it at halftime and just said, ‘No go.'”

The return of Kuzma would give the injury-riddled Lakers a big boost as they have now fallen to a 21-18 record after losing five of their last seven games.

The second-year forward has averaged 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent from the field.