The Timberwolves guard said “it’s very touching” to see all of the fans’ support, adding, “it shows you that love trumps hate any day.”

Derrick Rose got emotional while discussing the 2019 All-Star voting returns after learning he was voted second among Western Conference guards, trailing only Warriors star Stephen Curry in the first voting update.

You can tell being 2nd in Western Conference All-Star voting for guards has touched Derrick Rose (only trailing Stephen Curry). Hear his comments from today about what the recognition from the fans means to him below. #AllEyesNorth #NBAALLSTAR2019 pic.twitter.com/p3DbeAqR7t — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 4, 2019

The three-time All-Star wants to make sure that if he is voted into the All-Star Game, it will be because fans believe he’s deserving — not because he tried to campaign for it.

“I don’t sell myself to people. It’s not me. That’s not my character,” Rose said Friday, per The Athletic. “I don’t have an Instagram. I don’t have any of that. It comes from me being in people’s minds for some reason and people really caring.”

Rose said he already has a vacation set up in Malibu and was looking forward to having some time off, but the All-Star Game would mean a lot to him because he could take his children with him, The Athletic added.

The 30-year-old guard is in the middle of one of his strongest seasons as he’s averaging 18.9 points, while shooting a career-high 46.2 percent from 3-point range. His 2018-19 campaign comes just a season after he averaged 8.4 points per game between the Cavaliers and Timberwolves.

“It’s so amazing. Everyone counted him out,” teammate Karl-Anthony Towns said Friday. “Told you guys he was going to be vintage D-Rose this year and he’s been nothing but that, plus some.”

NBA players and media will join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters for the third consecutive year. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Starters for the All-Star Game will be announced Jan. 24.