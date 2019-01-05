LeBron James injury update: Lakers star (groin) remains out, to be re-evaluated in a week

James will not travel on the Lakers’ upcoming two-game road trip to Minnesota and Dallas and will be re-evaluated in one week

James, 34, has been out since suffering a strained left groin Dec. 25 against the Warriors.

He “is receiving daily treatment by the team’s training and medical staff and continues to progress with his recovery,” the Lakers said in an emailed release Friday, adding, “He will not travel on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip and will be re-evaluated in one week.”

The Lakers (21-17) are 1-3 in James’ absence and host the Knicks on Friday.

James did some shooting in the gym during a Lakers’ practice this week.

“He’s working on his body, his game, himself all the time,” coach Luke Walton told reporters (via ESPN). “But that’s the first time I’ve seen him shoot (since the injury).”

James suffered the injury midway through the third quarter of the Lakers’ win Christmas Night. He met with trainers on the court, appeared to tell them he “felt it pop” and then headed to the locker room without assistance.

James underwent an MRI the following day and said on Twitter he “dodged a bullet.” The Lakers, however, reportedly were preparing to be without him for “several games.”

Even if he is deemed healthy in a week and is able to play Jan. 11 at Utah, he will have missed eight games. The Lakers then face James’ former team, the Cavaliers, at home on Jan. 13.

Los Angeles signed James to a four-year, $153.3 million contract this summer. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.6 minutes per game this season.