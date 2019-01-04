Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics guard (eyes) to miss second straight game

Irving suffered a scratched eyes in Monday’s loss to the Spurs and will sit out his second straight game Friday against the Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving, who suffered a scratched eyes in Monday’s loss to the Spurs, will sit out Friday’s home game against the Mavericks, the second straight game he’s missed since sustaining the injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Dallas: Aron Baynes (left fourth metacarpal fracture) – OUT

Kyrie Irving (eye inflammation) – OUT

Marcus Morris Sr (neck strain) – QUESTIONABLE

Rob Williams (left groin strain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2019

He sat out the Celtics’ victory Wednesday over the Timberwolves, before which coach Brad Stevens said he didn’t expect Irving to be sidelined long.

“Kyrie’s had inflammation in his left eye,” Stevens said (via NESN.com). “He got swiped across the face and both eyes. The right eye is actually feeling a little bit better. But he’s out tonight and he’ll be reevaluated (Thursday) morning by the same doctor that looked at him (Wednesday).

“Nothing long term from what I’ve been told, which is good.”

The Celtics (22-15) host the Mavericks (18-19) at 8 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN).

As noted in the injury report, the Celtics also are without Aron Baynes (broken hand) and Marcus Morris (neck strain) and Rob Williams (left groin strain) are questionable while Al Horford continues to battle through a lingering knee injury.