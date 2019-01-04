NBA |

Isaiah Thomas criticizes Spurs fans for booing Kawhi Leonard during his return to San Antonio

“That man won a championship for y’all and (you) boo him?” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “That ain’t it!”

Isaiah Thomas thinks Kawhi Leonard should have received a warmer welcome when he returned to San Antonio.

Leonard played against the Spurs for the first time since he requested a trade and was sent to the Raptors this summer. San Antonio fans booed him throughout the game Thursday and chanted “traitor” at the 27-year-old star — who won a title with the team in 2014 — while he was shooting a free throw.

Thomas, who signed a one-year contract with the Nuggets in the offseason, appeared to criticize Spurs fans on Twitter.

“Take the ‘fan’ hat off for once and put the ‘player’ hat on and see if you will still boo a player.”

Leonard was limited to just nine games with the Spurs in 2017-18 and reportedly asked to be moved because he was unhappy with the way the team handled his rehab from a right quad injury. Leonard and Danny Green were then traded from the Spurs to the Raptors for a package centered around DeMar DeRozan in mid-July.

DeRozan tallied his first career triple-double for San Antonio in its 125-107 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Thomas, a two-time All Star, has yet to play for Denver as he continues to recover from a March hip surgery.

