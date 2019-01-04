“That man won a championship for y’all and (you) boo him?” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “That ain’t it!”

Isaiah Thomas thinks Kawhi Leonard should have received a warmer welcome when he returned to San Antonio.

Leonard played against the Spurs for the first time since he requested a trade and was sent to the Raptors this summer. San Antonio fans booed him throughout the game Thursday and chanted “traitor” at the 27-year-old star — who won a title with the team in 2014 — while he was shooting a free throw.

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green get introduced in San Antonio as members of the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/enErTW5ztu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

Spurs fans start “traitor” chant while Kawhi shoots FT’s 😳 pic.twitter.com/NTy0zh9ry8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2019

Thomas, who signed a one-year contract with the Nuggets in the offseason, appeared to criticize Spurs fans on Twitter.

“That man won a championship for y’all and (you) boo him?” Thomas wrote. “That ain’t it!

“Take the ‘fan’ hat off for once and put the ‘player’ hat on and see if you will still boo a player.”

That man won a championship for y’all and u boo him?? That ain’t it! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 4, 2019

Take the “fan” hat off for once and put the “player” hat on and see if you will still boo a player… — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 4, 2019

Let us come to your job and BOO you for 2hrs for you looking out for YOURSELF when teams time after time do what’s best for THEM! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 4, 2019

Leonard was limited to just nine games with the Spurs in 2017-18 and reportedly asked to be moved because he was unhappy with the way the team handled his rehab from a right quad injury. Leonard and Danny Green were then traded from the Spurs to the Raptors for a package centered around DeMar DeRozan in mid-July.

DeRozan tallied his first career triple-double for San Antonio in its 125-107 win over Toronto on Thursday.

DeMar DeRozan gets his first-career triple-double against his old squad 💪 📊: 21 PTS, 14 REB, 11 AST#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/eOxrcuYOhJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

Thomas, a two-time All Star, has yet to play for Denver as he continues to recover from a March hip surgery.