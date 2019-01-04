“As far as trading players, I don’t really see much out there,” Ainge said Thursday. “We have a lot of good ones.”

Danny Ainge doesn’t envision the Celtics being very active before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Boston has been inconsistent so far this season and enters play Thursday in fifth place of the Eastern Conference with a 22-15 record. But Ainge, the team’s long-time president of basketball operations, doesn’t think the Celtics will make major roster adjustments.

“We’re always looking to upgrade our team if those opportunities present themselves. But I think that’s going to be tough,” Ainge said, via NBC Sports Boston. “As far as trading players, I don’t really see much out there. We have a lot of good ones. It’s hard to get better players than we have.”

The Celtics have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA but opened 2018-19 with just a 9-9 record. However, they’ve gone 13-6 since that time and have won four of their last six games.

Boston star Kyrie Irving suffered a scratched cornea against the Spurs earlier this week and did not play in his team’s win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. He’s not expected to be sidelined “long term,” coach Brad Stevens said before the victory over Minnesota.

The Celtics will host the Mavericks on Friday.