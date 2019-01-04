Kyle Kuzma’s MRI revealed a lower back contusion. He will be listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Knicks.

Kyle Kuzma underwent an MRI exam Thursday after the Lakers’ 107-100 loss Wednesday to the Thunder.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the MRI revealed a lower back contusion. He will be listed as questionable for Friday’s game vs. the Knicks.

After just 16 minutes on the floor at Staples Center, the second-year forward — second to LeBron James in points per game for the Lakers this season with an average of 18.3 — was unable to play in the second half.

Coach Luke Walton, who already was without James (groin), Rajon Rondo (finger) and Michael Beasley (personal reasons) in the loss, is hopeful Kuzma doesn’t make the Lakers’ injury list any longer.

“He has a contusion on his lower back. He’s going to get an MRI,” Walton said. “He got hit somewhere in the game, something happened during the game. You could notice he was starting to limp in those last couple of minutes he was playing.

“He said he was fine. They worked on it at halftime and just said, ‘No go.'”

Luke says he likes the way his team competed despite fourth quarter struggles. pic.twitter.com/v0jJ4StmP9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 3, 2019

The Lakers led by four points at the start of the fourth quarter but were outscored 29-18 and fell to a third loss in four games, having blown double-digit leads against the Kings and Clippers in that run.