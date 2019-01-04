Danny Ainge muses LeBron James’ GOAT declaration is a ‘Donald Trump approach’

James recently said he was the greatest of all time after he brought the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 title.

Danny Ainge is wondering about the motive behind LeBron James' recent "greatest of all time" comments.

The Celtics general manager appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich" show Thursday morning, where he offered his two cents on James' declaration of being the "GOAT."

"His career's not over," Ainge said. "I'd just like to — why he's saying that, I don't know. Maybe he thinks that that sells. Maybe he's taking the Donald Trump approach and trying to sell himself. I don't know."

James referenced himself as the greatest of all time when discussing the Cavaliers' 2016 performance in the NBA Finals. Cleveland was down 3-1 in the series against the Warriors when the Cavs rallied to win the title.

"Obviously LeBron is in every conversation with who is the greatest player of all time," Ainge said. "But time will tell. I don't know if anyone knows who the greatest of all time is, because the years are so different."

One thing James' declaration did is further fuel the Michael Jordan comparisons, which have been going on for years.

Despite the Trump comparisons, Ainge did offer an olive branch of sorts — he said James is better than former Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who is Ainge's former Celtics teammate.

"LeBron went to the Finals," Ainge said. "I would have to say (he's better than Bird), just because he was able to have more durability and play at a top level of his game for longer."