Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics guard (eyes) isn’t expected to be out long

Irving, swiped across the eyes Monday, didn’t play Wednesday, but it’s “nothing long term … which is good,” coach Brad Stevens said.

Kyrie Irving, who suffered a scratched eyes in Monday’s loss to the Spurs, sat out the Celtics’ Wednesday night victory over the Timberwolves but isn’t expected to be sidelined long, coach Brad Stevens said.

“Kyrie’s had inflammation in his left eye,” Stevens said before Wednesday’s game (via NESN.com). “He got swiped across the face and both eyes. The right eye is actually feeling a little bit better. But he’s out tonight and he’ll be reevaluated (Thursday) morning by the same doctor that looked at him (Wednesday).

“Nothing long term from what I’ve been told, which is good.”

The Celtics (22-15) next play on Friday, when they host the Mavericks (18-19).

NESN.com notes that the Celtics are without Aron Baynes, sidelined with a broken hand, and Al Horford continues to battle through a lingering knee injury.

Spurs swingman Marco Belinelli swiped Irving across the eyes in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ loss Monday. Irving played the rest of the game but afterward, Irving addressed the media wearing sunglasses. He said he got hit in both eyes.

“I’m wearing sunglasses, so not too good,” Irving said Monday, in addressing his condition. “I’ll be all right, though. [Belinelli] smacked the s— out of me. He just caught me pretty good.”