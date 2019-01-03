Lakers fans at Staples Center on Wednesday gave Paul George a less-than-warm reception, but the Thunder star was unfazed.

Paul George was happy to play the role of “the bad guy” as he was booed during the Thunder’s trip to face the Lakers.

The five-time All-Star forward spurned the Lakers, his hometown team, when he announced ahead of his impending free agency that he would be signing with the Thunder.

Although LeBron James joined the Lakers ahead of the season, fans made it clear on his first visit to Staples Center since making his decision that they have not forgiven the former Pacers forward for snubbing them.

George was booed during the player introductions before tip-off and during the game but dropped 37 points on the Lakers in a 107-100 victory for the Thunder, who also benefited from a triple-double from Russell Westbrook.

“I knew coming into it, it was no shock, no surprise. I was prepared for it. It is what it is. I’m the bad guy and that’s fine,” George told reporters. “Other than saying I would want to play here, and I didn’t choose to come here, I’m not the only guy from the L.A. area that didn’t decide to play here.”

George added that he enjoyed playing in such an atmosphere and is eager for a similar experience when he returns to Indianapolis to face the Pacers.

“It was fun. I look forward to the second time this season where I’ll be booed, and that’s in the Midwest,” he said. “I enjoyed it regardless. The booing wasn’t going to throw me off my game. A little booing and a little noise is not going to make me forget to play basketball.”

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of George: “I don’t want to say he was extra amped up for this game. Obviously, the Lakers have got great history, great tradition, it’s a great place to play, great environment. But I would say of all the games we’ve played this year Paul’s really played at a high level in a good number of them.”