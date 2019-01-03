Enes Kanter doesn’t want trade from Knicks, sits down with GM Scott Perry

Enes Kanter said he likes being with the Knicks, but his reduced role and the team’s losing streak has him frustrated.

Enes Kanter has been vocal about his frustrations, but he doesn’t want to leave the Knicks.

Kanter said he met with general manager Scott Perry to discuss the litany of issues he sees with the team.

“I did not say, ‘Scott, trade me.’ No I did not say that,” Kanter told reporters Tuesday (via ESPN) after the Knicks’ loss to the Nuggets. “Because I like it here a lot. And I probably won’t say to Scott’s face, ‘Scott I want to get traded.’ Because I like it here a lot.

“But again, in the end, we all are competitors, basketball players. I like it here so much, but again I want to win. I want this team to get to the playoffs one day. This is my blood, man. … I’m going out there to get a win every time.”

The Knicks have lost eight in a row and 15 of their last 17 games. For the past three games, Kanter has been coming off the bench after he was replaced by Luke Kornet. However, the losing is what has upset Kanter the most.

“All this anger and frustration is coming from losing,” Kanter said. “It’s not fun to lose 12, 13, whatever in a row. It’s not fun. It’s just tough, man. But obviously I had a meeting with Scott [on Monday]. We talked about — he just said, ‘You know, this is the growth. This is one of your biggest tests in your career, so just try to be a good teammate.’

“I even asked Scott, ‘Scott, if you were in my situation, what would you do?'” he added. “He said, ‘The whole league knows you. Right now, we know that you are a very, very good basketball player. Now I want you to go out there and try to have that good character, try to be a good teammate and try to help all the people.’ I understand we’re not winning a lot right now. But I guess it’s all for the young guys.”

In the final year of his four-year, $70 million contract, Kanter is averaging 14.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

The Knicks (9-29) are tied with the Suns with the second-worst record in the league. They will try and rebound Friday, when they visit the Lakers in Los Angeles.