Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa expecting fourth daughter

Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, are expecting their fourth child, he announced Tuesday night on Instagram, referring to the baby, a girl, as “another #mambacita.”

The couple already has three daughters — Natalia, Gianna and Bianka — and he uses the hashtag #daddysprincesses” in his announcement headlined, “NEW YEAR, NEW BABY!”

Bryant, 40, retired from the NBA in 2016 after spending his entire 20-year career with the Lakers. He was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, the 2008 league MVP and an 18-time All-Star.

He is eligible for enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the class of 2020, so it’s shaping up to be an eventful next couple of years in the Bryant family.