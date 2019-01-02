Holiday is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per game this season.

The Rockets continue to look for upgrades on the perimeter.

Houston has asked the Bulls about potentially dealing for wing Justin Holiday, according to a report from The Athletic. It has also inquired about Cavaliers guard JR Smith and the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Holiday is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3-point range.

The 29-year-old wing signed a two-year, $9 million contract with Chicago in July 2017. He has also played for the Knicks, Warriors, Hawks and 76ers during his six NBA seasons.

The Rockets struggled to open the season but have won 10 of their last 11 and are now 21-15. Meanwhile, the Bulls entered play Tuesday with a 10-27 record.