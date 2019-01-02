NBA free agency rumors: Warriors looking to add a center

“We have two centers right now,” Warriors GM Bob Myers said Monday. “That’s not enough in the NBA.”

The Warriors are looking to acquire a big man.

Golden State had multiple options at center last season but is currently down to just two healthy players at the position after Damian Jones tore a pectoral muscle in early December. General manager Bob Myers said the team is hoping to add depth in the frontcourt at some point this season.

“We have two centers right now,” Myers said Monday, via the Mercury News. “That’s not enough in the NBA. I think we overdid it last year and this year maybe we could use one more.”

DeMarcus Cousins, who signed a one-year contract with the Warriors this summer, has not played this season as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles he suffered with the Pelicans in late January.

Cousins has been scrimmaging and participating in Warriors’ practices. But, Myers said there was still no timetable for Cousins’ return and the team will continue to explore upgrading at center.

“DeMarcus coming back certainly helps,” Myers said. “I can’t say when that will be and how that will go. He will come back and be very helpful to us. In the meantime, if there is something now or the next few days, we’d look at it. More than likely, it would come later maybe in the form of buyout or trade.”

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said there could still be a spot in the rotation for another big man even after Cousins is back on the floor.

“We’re anxious to get DeMarcus into the fold,” Kerr said. “But even then, there’s probably room for one more center. We’ll see how it all plays out. Bob (Myers) is all over it and management has their eye on everything.”

The Warriors will host the Rockets on Thursday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 25-13 record.