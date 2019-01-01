NBA wrap: Spurs use 46-point third quarter to beat Celtics

San Antonio entered halftime trailing 52-46 but then returned to score 46 points in the third quarter. The Spurs eventually won 120-111.

San Antonio (21-17) entered halftime trailing 52-46 but then returned to score 46 points in the third quarter. The Spurs won 120-111.

The @spurs go for a quarter season-high 46 PTS in Q3 to take the lead!#GoSpursGo 92#CUsRise 82 WATCH the 4th on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/aZ7ORt9Okl — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2019

LaMarcus Aldridge led the effort with 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Derrick White pitched in 22 points and Davis Bertans had 17 points off the bench. It was Aldridge’s second consecutive game scoring 30-plus points.

The two teams were neck-and-neck from the field — San Antonio shot 49.5 percent and Boston 48.9 percent — but the Spurs were able to do some damage from long range and made 53.8 percent of their 3-pointers while the Celtics struggled (32.4 percent).

Jaylen Brown led Boston (21-15) with 30 points off the bench.

Studs of the Night

Victor Oladipo (22 points, seven assists) and Domantas Sabonis (20 points, eight rebounds) powered the Pacers to their fifth consecutive win. Indiana enters the new year third in the Eastern Conference behind only the streaking Bucks and the Raptors.

James Harden etched his name in the record books during the Rockets 113-101 win over the Grizzlies. He passed Oscar Robertson for the most consecutive games(eight) in NBA history recording 35-plus points and five-plus assists. Harden finished the contest with a triple-double, recording 43 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. He also joins Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as the only players in the last 30 seasons to score 400-plus points in a 10-game span.

Dud of the Night

The Magic’s Evan Fournier scored just nine points and had four turnovers in the team’s 125-100 loss to the Hornets. Fournier finished the night minus-20.

Highlights

You definitely didn’t want to be in Malik Monk’s way.

Stephen Curry recovers in only a way Stephen Curry can, with a nothing-but-net 3-pointer.

Rookie Josh Okogie finishes for the Timberwolves.

What’s Next?

76ers (23-14) at Clippers (21-15), 10:30 p.m. ET — Both the 76ers and Clippers are sitting near the top of their respective conferences, but both teams are also entering Tuesday’s contest after losses. The 76ers are awaiting the return of their leader Joel Embiid, who sat out of Sunday’s game with knee soreness and wasn’t able to practice Saturday. Coach Brett Brown told reporters Embiid’s soreness was “recent” and they are “just being precautionary with it.”