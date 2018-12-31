Russell Westbrook acknowledged he must be far better offensively, but the 2017 NBA MVP is “not worried one bit” about his form.

Russell Westbrook feels he has been letting down his Thunder teammates for too long after failing to fire in a loss to the Mavericks.

The point guard scored only nine points and was just 4-of-22 shooting in a 105-103 road loss Sunday.

Westbrook missed all eight attempts from 3-point range, and the 2017 NBA MVP knows he must raise his game offensively.

“I’ve just got to do a better job,” Westbrook said. “It’s really on me. I’ve been s— the last month or so. I’ve just got to get focused in and locked back in on what I need to do.

“I’ve got to help my guys out. I’ve been letting them down, just not being consistent on the offensive end.

“Defensively, I’m fine, but just being more consistent, because I pride myself on being the most consistent player in the league. I come out every night and compete, play hard and all that stuff.

“Missing and making shots is a part of the game, but I’ve got to do a better job, and that’s on me. I’m going to definitely do that, so I’m not really worried. We play [Monday], and I’ll be better from then on. It’s on me.”

Westbrook insisted it was not all doom and gloom after a third loss in four games for the Thunder (22-13), who have a home game against the Mavs on Monday.

“I’ve been in worse positions, man. It’s not the worst thing. We’re third in the West. We’re winning games. It’s not about me, my job is to make sure we win games,” he added.

“I bring so much more to the game of basketball than offense. I’ll do whatever for us to win games.

“So for me, I’m a basketball player. I’m very, very hard on myself because I’m able to do everything on the floor. And I don’t really think there’s many other guys in the league that play the game the way I do.

“I’m going to be tougher on myself than anybody, so I’m not worried one bit. My approach never changes. Scoring the basketball is not the only thing I can do.

“I’m the best rebounder at my position, the best passer at my position, the best defender at my position. I can do everything, and I pride myself on doing that. And every night, I put a lot of pressure on myself to do it.”