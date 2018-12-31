“We will figure out what’s going to happen tomorrow and move from there,” Brett Brown said. “It’s not anything that we’re concerned about.”

The 76ers aren’t worried about Joel Embiid’s latest injury.

The 24-year-old star will miss Philadelphia’s game against the Trail Blazers in Portland on Sunday because of left knee soreness and his status for the following day’s matchup with the Clippers is uncertain, coach Brett Brown told reporters. But, Brown said the team wasn’t worried about the issue.

“It’s not going to happen tonight,” Brown said Sunday, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We will figure out what’s going to happen tomorrow and move from there. … It’s not anything that we’re concerned about.”

Embiid is averaging a career-high 26.5 points and 13.3 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field and just 28.5 percent from 3-point range.

The 76ers originally drafted Embiid out of Kansas with the third pick in the 2014 draft. But, he missed all of 2014-15 and 2015-16 because of multiple knee and foot injuries.

The 76ers will enter their matchup against the Trail Blazers with a 23-13 record. They’ve won three of their last four games.