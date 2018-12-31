The Hawks guard is averaging 14 points per game this season.

Hawks guard Kent Bazemore sprained his ankle in Saturday’s win over the Cavaliers and will miss at least two weeks, the team announced Sunday.

Bazemore left in the third quarter of the game and did not return. An MRI Sunday confirmed the injury, and he’ll be reevaluated in about two weeks.

The 6-5 guard is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. Expect rookie guard Kevin Huerter to get more playing time in Bazemore’s absence.