Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers center (knee) questionable vs. Trail Blazers

Joel Embiid is in jeopardy of being shut down just as his numbers were really starting to heat up.

The 76ers big man is listed as questionable with left knee soreness for Sunday’s game against the Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Embiid, who previously had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in the same knee in March 2017, was absent from practice Saturday, but Sixers coach Brett Brown clarified the soreness isn’t tied to Thursday’s win over the Jazz. He assured the setback isn’t serious.

“I just learned about it this morning,” Brown said. “He seems in good spirits. I don’t think anybody is too concerned. I think it’s precautionary.”

Embiid, 24, is tied for seventh in the NBA in scoring with 26.5 points per game. He’s also third in rebounding (13.3) and ninth in blocks (1.9) while averaging 33.8 minutes per game and shooting 48.4 percent from the field.

The Trail Blazers (20-16) are slated to host the Sixers (23-13) at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.