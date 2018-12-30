John Wall injury update: Wizards G will have season-ending heel surgery

The Wizards announced Saturday that Wall will undergo surgery and be out six to eight months.

Wizards guard John Wall’s season is likely over.

Wall is planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left heel after seeing a foot specialist Saturday in Wisconsin, the team announced on Saturday.

John Wall Injury Updatehttps://t.co/e8MIWNmsY2 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 30, 2018

Wall will likely be sidelined six to eight months.

Wall has been playing through the pain, The Athletic reports, but it has become too much to manage. The surgery will fully heal the bone spurs that have nagged him for years.

A five-time All-Star, Wall missed the Wizards’ 101-92 loss to the Bulls on Friday because of the injury. Coach Scott Brooks didn’t indicate the severity of Wall’s injury, but he said (via ESPN) the guard has managed the pain for years as “it comes and goes.”

Wall, who also missed a game Dec. 10 with heel pain, is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists on the year.