Derrick Rose injury update: Timberwolves G sprains ankle in OT loss to Hawks

Rose was injured attempting a jump shot during the last play of regulation Friday.

Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose sprained his right ankle Friday during the team’s 123-120 overtime loss to the Hawks. He was re-evaluated Saturday, and the team listed him as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Heat in Miami.

#Twolves injury report for tomorrow night vs. Miami: Derrick Rose (right ankle sprain) and Jeff Teague (left ankle inflammation) are both DOUBTFUL. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 29, 2018

Rose was injured attempting a jump shot during the last play of regulation. He was seen limping following the game and received treatment immediately after leaving the court.

Rose, 30, started for injured guard Jeff Teague (ankle). He played 39 minutes and finished with 25 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

The Timberwolves will rely on Tyus Jones and Jerryd Bayless if Rose and Teague are both out going forward, NBA.com notes. The team also listed Teague as doubtful for the Miami game.

Rose is having a strong 2018-19 season, averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 46.2 from the 3-point line through 32 games (11 starts).