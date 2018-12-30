Pistons’ Blake Griffin uses tablet to argue call with referee

The Pistons forward was unhappy with a call so he grabbed a tablet to argue with referee J.T. Orr during the Pistons’ 125-88 loss Friday.

The two discussed what they had just watched on the tablet for a few seconds, but Orr didn’t appear to buy into it because the call wasn’t reversed.

Blake Griffin used a tablet to argue a call with a ref 😂 pic.twitter.com/B3jxNvv8BC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2018

It’s not clear what call Griffin brought into question, but Yahoo Sports notes “a good possibility is an away-from-play foul that occurred with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter.” Up until that point, Griffin’s only other foul had been a shooting foul.

Griffin finished the night with with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and five assists as the Pistons fell to 16-17 and eighth in the Eastern Conference.