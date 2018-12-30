NBA |

Pistons’ Blake Griffin uses tablet to argue call with referee

The Pistons forward was unhappy with a call so he grabbed a tablet to argue with referee J.T. Orr during the Pistons’ 125-88 loss Friday.

Blake Griffin went to unusual measures to argue with a referee over a call during the Pistons’ 125-88 loss against the Pacers on Friday.

The Pistons forward was unhappy with a call so he grabbed a tablet to argue with referee J.T. Orr, showing video evidence of his disagreement.

The two discussed what they had just watched on the tablet for a few seconds, but Orr didn’t appear to buy into it because the call wasn’t reversed.

It’s not clear what call Griffin brought into question, but Yahoo Sports notes “a good possibility is an away-from-play foul that occurred with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter.” Up until that point, Griffin’s only other foul had been a shooting foul.

Griffin finished the night with with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and five assists as the Pistons fell to 16-17 and eighth in the Eastern Conference.

