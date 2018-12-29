Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins booed at home after missing late free throws

“That’s fans for you,” Wiggins told The Athletic. “We’ve got some sh—y fans and we’ve got some good fans. That’s just how it works.”

Timberwolves fans were not pleased with Andrew Wiggins in Friday’s 123-120 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Wiggins missed two free throws that could have tied or given Minnesota the lead with less than two minutes to go in overtime and missed another free throw with less than five seconds to play to knot up the score.

The 2014 No. 1 overall pick was then unceremoniously booed by the home fans at the Target Center in Minnesota.

“That’s fans for you,” Wiggins told The Athletic after the game. “We’ve got some sh—y fans and we’ve got some good fans. That’s just how it works.”

Wiggins went 5 of 14 from the floor in the game and 5 for 12 from the free-throw line. He is now shooting 75 percent from the charity stripe this season and is 13 for 25 from the spot over his last three games.

Minnesota is 16-19 this season with seven losses in its last 10 games.