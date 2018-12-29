NBA |

LeBron James injury update: Lakers will be without their star for second game straight, report says

LeBron James sustained an injury on Christmas Day

LeBron James is reportedly about to miss his second consecutive game while dealing with a groin injury.

According to ESPN, James will not play against the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

James suffered the injury in the Lakers’ 127-101 blowout win against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Los Angeles lost to Sacramento 117-116 at the buzzer in its first game without James on Thursday. The Lakers’ young core will have to step up against a rowdy Clippers team to get a better result without James and Rajon Rondo, who is expected to miss a month with a finger injury.

No clear timetable has been set for James’ return.

