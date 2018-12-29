NBA free agency rumors: Patrick McCaw to sign offer sheet with Cavaliers

The 23-year-old guard did not accept the Warriors’ $1.7 million qualifying offer in June for the 2018-19 season.

Patrick McCaw may have found his next team.

The 23-year-old guard, who has yet to play a game this season as a result of an unresolved contract situation with the Warriors, is set to sign a two-year, $6 million offer sheet from the Cavaliers, ESPN reported Friday, citing unidentified league sources.

The move will force Golden State to decide whether it will match the offer to retain the restricted free agent or waive him. The Warriors have until Jan. 7 to make a decision.

McCaw has made it clear he no longer wants to play for Golden State, but Yahoo Sports reported last week that the Warriors are prepared to match any offer sheet for McCaw. The report indicated that the team hasn’t budged on its stance to maintain McCaw’s rights.

The product out of UNLV has spent the last two seasons with the Warriors but did not accept the team’s $1.7 million qualifying offer in June for the 2018-19 season, and he also reportedly rejected a two-year, $5 million deal.

McCaw averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 assists last season while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and just 23.8 percent from 3-point range.

He originally was selected by the Bucks in the second round of the 2016 draft. Golden State acquired him for cash considerations in a draft-day deal.