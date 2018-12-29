Rajon Rondo injury update: Lakers guard (finger) to undergo surgery

Rondo suffered a sprained finger on his right hand this week and reportedly will undergo surgery that will sideline him about a month.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo underwent surgery Friday on a sprained right ring finger and will be sidelined 4-5 weeks, the team announced.

Rondo, 32, suffered the injury Tuesday in the Lakers’ win over the Warriors and sat out L.A.’s loss Thursday against the the Kings in Sacramento.

OFFICIAL: Rajon Rondo, who suffered a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger during Tuesday’s game at Golden State, underwent successful surgery today to repair a ligament in that finger. Rondo is expected to make a full recovery in 4-5 weeks. https://t.co/8idGYHksz8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 28, 2018

Rondo missed 17 games earlier this season after breaking the same hand against the Trail Blazers in mid-November. He had returned only last week and appeared in three games before suffering the finger injury.

Rondo, who is in his first season with the Lakers, is averaging 8.4 points and 6.7 assists in 14 games in 2018-19. He’s shooting 45 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers also are without star LeBron James, who strained his groin against the Warriors and is considered “day-to-day” but expected to miss several games.

The Lakers are 20-15 after Thursday’s loss, tied for fifth place in the Western Conference with the Blazers, a half-game back of the Clippers, entering Friday’s games.