James Harden may not be on the court Thursday.

The 29-year-old star is questionable to play in the Rockets’ matchup with the Celtics because of a bruised left calf, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. The team is already without star point guard Chris Paul, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Harden tallied 41 points and seven assists to lead Houston to a 113-109 win over the Thunder on Christmas Day. He’s scored 30 or more points in seven straight games.

The six-time All-Star and last season’s MVP has picked up right where he left off in 2018-19. He’s averaging a league-best 32.3 points as well as 8.4 assists in 36.7 minutes per game this season. He’s also shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Rockets will enter the matchup against Boston with an 18-15 record. They’ve won seven of their last eight games.