LeBron James injury update: Lakers star (groin) ‘dodged a bullet’, listed as day to day after MRI exam

LeBron James, who left the Lakers’ game against the Warriors on Christmas Day with a strained groin, says he “dodged a bullet” after an MRI exam showed no serious damage.

James’ tweet Wednesday included the hashtag #BackInNoTime.

Dodged a bullet! Sheesh. 🙏🏾 to the almighty above! #BackInNoTime — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 26, 2018

He will be listed as day-to-day, the Lakers announced Wednesday afternoon: “Lakers forward LeBron James, who was injured in last night’s game at Golden State, underwent an MRI today which confirmed a strained left groin. James will be listed as day-to-day.”

The team added later that James would not travel with the team Wednesday night for its game Thursday against the Kings in Sacramento.

UPDATE: LeBron James will not travel with the team to Sacramento for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. He will be listed as day-to-day moving forward. https://t.co/8maL1EKDew — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 26, 2018

It appears to be a best-case scenario for the Lakers after James was injured during Tuesday’s marquee game.

James, 33, suffered the injury midway through the third quarter. He met with trainers on the court, appeared to tell them he “felt it pop” and then headed to the locker room without assistance. He had 17 points and 13 rebounds before exiting.

The team originally announced he was questionable to return to the game but was later ruled out.

LeBron is questionable to return with a strained left groin. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 26, 2018

LeBron will not return tonight. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 26, 2018

The Lakers (20-14) were leading Golden State (23-12) by 14 at the time James left with the injury. They went on to win 127-101.

After the game, coach Luke Walton said the team would prepare as if James were not going to be on the floor when the Lakers return to action Thursday against the Kings.

“We’re going to prep for Sacramento as if (LeBron) is not going to play,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. Lakers play at Kings on Thursday. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) December 26, 2018

James, however, told ESPN after the game “the muscle is intact” and he didn’t rule out playing against Sacramento.

LeBron James tells ESPN “the good thing is the muscle is intact.” He hasn’t ruled out playing Thursday against Sacramento, however a MRI tomorrow will reveal how plausible that will actually be. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 26, 2018

James entered the matchup against Golden State averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He was shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range.