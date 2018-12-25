Lopez has averaged 6.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game this season.

The Bulls appear willing to move Robin Lopez.

Chicago has made the 30-year-old center available in trade discussions, according to a report from The New York Times’ Marc Stein, which cites unidentified league sources. The Bulls are also open to dealing forward Jabari Parker, the report says.

Lopez is in the final season of the four-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Knicks in July 2015. He has averaged 6.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game this season.

Chicago acquired Lopez from the Knicks in June 2016. He has also played for the Suns, Hornets and Trail Blazers during his 11-year career.

The Bulls have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. They’ll enter their matchup against the Timberwolves on Wednesday with a 9-25 record.