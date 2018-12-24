NBA free agency rumors: Rockets to sign guard Austin Rivers in wake of Chris Paul injury

Rivers started the season with the Wizards and then officially was dealt to the Suns on Dec. 17. Phoenix released him a day later.

The Rockets are going to get some backcourt help in the wake of Chris Paul’s injury.

Austin Rivers and Houston have agreed to a fully guaranteed deal for the rest of the season, according to the Houston Chronicle. The 26-year-old guard met with coach Mike D’Antoni on Saturday and Houston finalized the deal Sunday morning. Rivers is expected to sign Monday.

The Rockets are in need of guard depth after Paul went down with a hamstring injury Thursday and he is expected to miss two weeks as he recovers.

Rivers, who has also played for New Orleans and the Clippers over his seven-year career, averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game with Washington this season. He shot 39.2 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from 3-point range.