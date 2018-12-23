LeBron James, Anthony Davis meet for dinner after game, report says

A report that James and Davis ate together after the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans on Friday has raised eyebrows for obvious reasons.

NBA players share meals with fellow players, even opponents, all the time.

But a Yahoo Sports report that LeBron James and Anthony Davis ate together after the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans in Los Angeles on Friday night has raised eyebrows for obvious reasons.

Earlier in the week, of course, James said it “would be amazing” to play with Davis in Los Angeles. While some NBA GMs were reportedly miffed the league did not discipline James for tampering — an NBA spokesperson said that his comments were not improper — that comment once again raised the prospect of Davis one day playing alongside James in Los Angeles.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Friday the team is not trading Davis (“We’re not trading him under any circumstance,” he said), but the 25-year-old star will be eligible for free agency in the summer of 2020, if he declines the final player-option year of his contract.

Despite Gentry’s adamant contention Davis is staying put, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario that would send him to the Lakers, if not this season, then within the next year or so. As has been noted, Davis recently signed with a new agency, Klutch Sports, that also represents James.

While the Lakers would not be able to offer as large a contract to Davis as he could get if he stayed with the Pelicans, he said after Friday’s game money is a secondary issue for him.

“I’d take legacy over money,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD’s legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me.

“Don’t get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time.”