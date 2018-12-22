Torn muscle suspected for Alcacer

The Lakers got the better of the Pelicans on Friday.

The Lakers got the better of the Pelicans on Friday as they claimed a 112-104 victory over New Orleans in the Staples Center.

Rumors have been flying around the league about teams interested in a trade for the Pelicans center — including the Lakers — but on the court Friday he couldn’t quite get his team a win.

Both James and Davis were questionable for the matchup with illnesses, but both ended up playing.

James led the way for the Lakers, recording 22 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles in scoring with 23 points on the night.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the Pelicans’ losing effort.

LeBron showcased his all-around game, but was especially effective as a distributor. The Brow had a dominant game, but yet again, his supporting cast wasn’t enough to achieve the desired result.

Studs of the Night

Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points on 12-of-16 shooting in the Raptors’ 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 32 points in the Knicks’ 114-107 loss to the Hawks.

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points and made four 3-pointers to help the Bulls beat the Magic 90-80.

Duds of the Night

D’Angelo Russell scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting in the Nets’ 114-106 loss to the Pacers.

Terry Rozier scored four points on 1-of-7 shooting as the Celtics fell short to the Bucks 120-107.

Highlights

Miles Bridges brought the ball behind his back to split the defense for a lefty finish at the basket in the Hornets’ 98-86 win over the Pistons.

Jaylen Brown took two dribbles and met Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim and punched this hammer home.

What’s Next?

Raptors (25-9) at 76ers (21-12) 7:30 p.m. ET — The last time these two teams met, they were close until Toronto pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 113-102 victory. Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler put on stellar offensive performances, combining for 74 points in the matchup. This next matchup should make for an equally exciting game.