LeBron James made some poignant comments about NFL owners on his show “The Shop” on HBO Friday.

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality,” James said, via the Washington Post. “And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the f— I tell y’all to do. Or we get rid of y’all.’”

James’s show “The Shop” features the four-time MVP alongside other athletes and influential people from across the nation. This episode featured James’s friend and business partner Maverick Carter, rapper and actor Ice Cube and Rams running back Todd Gurley.

The Lakers star has started to speak more on social issues in recent years and has been outspoken about injustices he has seen in the nation and in other sports as well. He had comments in particular on President Donald Trump’s stance against NFL players taking a knee.

The four-time MVP went on to say he appreciates NBA commissioner Adam Silver for how he not only runs the league, but how he interacts with the players.

“I’m so appreciative in our league of our commissioner,” James said. “He doesn’t mind us having … a real feeling and to be able to express that. It doesn’t even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out. As long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he’s absolutely okay with it.”

James’s show “The Shop” is in its first season on HBO. It is a collaboration between the channel and James’s media company “Uninterrupted.”