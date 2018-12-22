The Bucks now have an extra $10.5 million to spend.

The Athletic reported Friday the NBA relieved Milwaukee of Mirza Teletovic’s contract.

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The NBA has granted the Milwaukee Bucks relief of Mirza Teletovic’s contract due to career-ending injury, removing $10.5 million on salary books. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2018

Teletovic suffered a knee injury early into the 2017-18 season. He attempted to make a return, but ultimately decided to retire, leaving three years of his four-year, $21 million contract on the books.

It looks like the league has chosen to side with Milwaukee, due the the unusual circumstances of Teletovic’s injury.

The Bucks are 21-9 and currently second in the Eastern Conference behind the Raptors. Milwaukee will play the Celtics on Friday in Boston at 8 p.m. ET.