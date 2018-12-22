The Rockets are reportedly hopeful Paul’s injury won’t keep him out of the lineup for too long.

Chris Paul didn’t finish the Rockets’ 101-99 loss to the Heat on Thursday after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Houston announced soon after he left in the first half that he would not be returning to the game. It was later reported the injury was to his left hamstring.

According to ESPN, the Rockets are hopeful Paul will only be out two to three weeks with the injury.

There’s optimism that Chris Paul’s left hamstring injury will cost him only two-to-three weeks out of the Rockets lineup, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2018

Paul had four points and four assists in 12 minutes before exiting Thursday’s game.

He is averaging 16.0 points and 8.2 assists on the season.

Paul missed three games earlier this year while dealing with a hamstring injury as well. Houston was 0-3 in those games.