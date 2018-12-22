Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of the newest members of the Suns, and he doesn’t think Phoenix’s youth will limit the team’s success.

The Wizards traded Oubre and Austin Rivers to the Suns in a deal for Trevor Ariza, who is one of the NBA’s premier 3-and-D players. Oubre, a fourth-year swingman out of Kansas, has gradually improved with each season, and he’s ready to contribute to a developing Suns team.

“It’s a very young team, but at the end of the day we all have pretty much the same energy. We all want to get better, we all want to play basketball and play great playing basketball,” Oubre told The Athletic. “We all kind of center around that. It’s not necessarily about age. I don’t really believe in age. If your mind is strong enough, you can do anything.”

Although the 8-24 Suns are last in the Western Conference, they are currently riding a four-game win streak. Oubre recorded 13 points and six rebounds in his lone appearance for Phoenix this season in a 111-103 victory over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Phoenix will attempt to extend their winning streak to five games Saturday against the Wizards. It will be Oubre’s first time facing his old teammates.