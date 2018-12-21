The Rockets snapped their win streak with a loss to the Heat, and Danilo Gallinari powered the Clippers to their first win in four games.

In a light NBA night, there was still plenty of action. There were streaks that were broken, extended and hopefully started again.

Despite James Harden’s game-high 35 points, the Rockets’ fell to the Heat in the final minutes. The 101-99 loss broke Houston’s five-game win streak but saw Miami’s extended to three.

The Rockets had to play most of the game without Chris Paul, who left in the first half with a hamstring injury. Paul has been battling injuries this season and in his absence, Houston went 0-3 — a streak the Rockets aren’t looking to repeat as they try to climb the Western Conference standings.

Danilo Gallinari powered the Clippers over the Mavericks, 125-121, to their first win in four games behind 32 points. He shot 11 of 16 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Lou Williams helped with 26 points of the bench.

Mavs rookie Luka Doncic had a strong outing with 32 points, and continues to make the case for Rookie of the Year but it wasn’t enough to end Dallas’ skid.

Stud of the Night

Josh Richardson led the Heat with 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds. He finished 47.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from long range.

Duds of the Night

Rockets center Clint Capela finished the night minus-12 after scoring just six points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field. He did make a valiant effort under the basket with 14 rebounds, nine on defense. But with 29 minutes on the court, the Rockets could have used another bucket or two.

Clippers guard Avery Bradley played good defense against Doncic, but he racked up five fouls to finish on the bench. In his 28 minutes of play, the ninth-year player only scored two points.

Highlights

Tyler Johnson made two big plays on both ends of the court to seal Miami’s late lead against Houston. After he blocked Harden’s shot, he turned around and hit a 27-foot 3-pointer.

Hello, rook! Doncic gets three points the old fashion way with this shot, and subsequent free throw, over Bradley.

What’s Next?

Bucks (21-9) at Celtics (18-12), 8 p.m. ET ESPN — The streaking Bucks will look to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference with a win over the Celtics on Friday. Boston will host Milwaukee after losing two straight games, the most recent to a hot Phoenix squad. Before the pair of losses, the Celtics were riding an eight-game win streak and will try their luck at defeating the Bucks for the second time this season. The two teams faced each other Nov. 1 where Boston won 117-113. The Celtics are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.