The Knicks could be looking to add a forward to help their offense.

According to ESPN, New York has shown “preliminary interest” in trading for the Bulls forward, though nothing is imminent at this point. The report adds the Knicks have been adamant about keeping any future first-round picks off limits in trades, and it’s likely the same approach would happen in discussions for Parker.

The Knicks are among the teams who have expressed preliminary interest in trading for Chicago’s Jabari Parker, per ESPN sources. It doesn’t appear that anything is imminent at the moment. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 20, 2018

Parker, who is in the first year of a two-year, $40 million contract, began the season as Chicago’s sixth man but was added to the starting lineup after the team faced several injuries. He, however, was sent back to the bench and his minutes were drastically cut when coach Jim Boylen took over for fired Fred Hoiberg earlier this month.

The 23-year-old has averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game through 29 appearances (17 starts) this season, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and just 29.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks hold a 9-24 record entering Friday’s game against the Hawks (7-23). Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.