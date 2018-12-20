Pacers, Kings taking NBA to India

India will host two preseason games between the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings in Mumbai, the NBA has announced.

It was announced on Thursday the two franchises will take part in a pair of preseason games in Mumbai on Oct. 4 and 5.

Neither the NBA, nor any other North American sports league has ever played games in India.

Pacers owner Herbert Simon said: “We are thrilled to be one of the first two teams to play the first-ever game in India and proud to be part of the expanding NBA worldwide footprint of our game of basketball.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also welcomed the announcement.

“Our inaugural NBA India Games will help further untap the enormous basketball potential in a country with a thriving sports culture and a growing, young and engaged population,” he said. “We thank the Kings and Pacers organizations for participating in this historic event.”