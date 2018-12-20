The Rockets were on fire from 3-point range Wednesday.

Houston broke the NBA’s single-game 3-point record by hitting 26 in a 136-118 win over the Wizards. The previous record was set by the Cavaliers in March 2017.

Even more impressive, the Rockets nearly made 50 percent of their shots from beyond the arc (47.3).

Gary Clark tied the record with the 25th-made 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and Michael Carter-Williams broke it soon after.

#Wizards really just let the #Rockets set the #NBA three-pointers in a game record with 26 and it was MICHAEL CARTER-WILLIAMS pic.twitter.com/JVniOBk6IF — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) December 20, 2018

James Harden led the way for the Rockets with 35 points. He hit six of his 11 3-point attempts.

Houston has now won five games in a row and at 16-14 is two games over .500 for the first time since Nov. 21.

Studs of the Night

Paul George had 43 points and 12 rebounds while Steven Adams scored 20 points and added 23 rebounds in the Thunder’s 132-113 win over the Kings.

Kevin Durant (30) and Stephen Curry (32) combined to score 62 points, but the Jazz got at least 12 points from six different players in a 108-103 win over the Warriors.

Suns rookie Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 18 rebounds in a 111-103 win over the Celtics.

Pistons forward Blake Griffin had 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 129-123 victory over the Timberwolves.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the Raptors’ come-from-behind 99-96 victory over the Pacers.

Duds of the Night

Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Bulls forward Justin Holiday were competing for the game’s most futile effort Wednesday as both players went two of 10 from the floor. The Nets won 96-93.

Highlight

Anthony Davis did something few players have ever done — he stuffed Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim. The Bucks did win 123-115, though, as Davis briefly left the game with an illness.

What’s Next

Mavericks (15-14) at Clippers (17-13) 10:30 p.m. ET — Luka Doncic is turning into must-watch television for the Mavericks and the Clippers play some of the best team basketball in the NBA. They must do so as they are without a star, but that doesn’t make them a boring team to watch. They’re pretty fun, actually.