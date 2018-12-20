Baynes left Wednesday’s matchup with the Suns in the first quarter.

The Celtics have lost center Aron Baynes.

According to The Athletic, Baynes broke his left hand in the Celtics’ matchup with the Suns and is expected to miss a month.

He will have to undergo surgery.

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes has suffered a broken left hand and will undergo surgery, per league sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. Baynes is expected to return in a month. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2018

Baynes left Wednesday’s game in the first quarter after just two minutes on the court. He was two for two with four points and a rebound.

The 32-year-old is averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds this season.

Boston entered the matchup against the Suns with an 18-11 record and in fifth in the Eastern Conference.