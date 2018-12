Chicago’s Robin Lopez and Kris Dunn and OKC’s Jerami Grant all received fines for their involvement in Monday’s altercation.

The Thunder will be without Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton on Wednesday when the team faces the Kings as the NBA suspended the two guards for their roles in Monday’s altercation with the Bulls.

Schroder and Felton were given a one-game suspension without pay for leaving the bench area and participating in the incident, which spilled over into the stands.

Additionally, Bulls center Robin Lopez was fined $25,000 for his role in escalating the scuffle, while Thunder forward Jerami Grant was hit with a $20,000 fine for the same reason. Bulls guard Kris Dunn was fined $15,000 for instigating the exchange, which started when he shoved Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

The incident occurred with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter of the Oklahoma City’s 121-96 victory over Chicago. Dunn, Westbrook, Grant and Lopez each received technical fouls for their roles.

The Thunder enter Wednesday’s matchup against the Kings with a 19-10 record. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET in Sacramento.